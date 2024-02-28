SHAH ALAM, Feb 28 — Police have arrested a man suspected of beating his mother to death using a safety boot and a hammer in a house in Kampung Jawa, Klang near here this morning.

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 33-year-old suspect, a barber, was arrested at his workplace in Taman Sentosa, Klang at 11.30am.

Mohd Iqbal said earlier police received a report regarding the incident at 9.45am from the public.

Advertisement

He said investigations found that the victim, a 56-year-old housewife, lived with her husband and the suspect in the house.

“The victim had a dispute with the suspect and the man acted by hitting his mother using a safety boot and a hammer before fleeing,” he said in a statement.

“Investigations are being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code and remand application on the suspect will be made tomorrow at 9am at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court.

Advertisement

“Anyone with information on the case can contact Investigating Officer ASP Salwani Samsudin at 013-2444234,” he said. — Bernama