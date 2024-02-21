KUCHING, Feb 21 — The residence of former Sarawak Governor, the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, in Demak Jaya, here, was filled with close family members and Sarawak leaders who came to pay their last respects.

The hearse carrying Abdul Taib’s body from Kuching International Airport arrived at his residence at 5.10pm before the funeral prayers, led by the State Chief Imam, Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi, was conducted.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and a line-up of Sarawak ministers were among the state leaders present to pay their final respects.

The body will be taken to the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly building tomorrow, and members of the public can pay their last respects between 8am and 11.30am.

Advertisement

After that, the body will be taken to Masjid Demak near his house for prayers before a state burial at the family cemetery in Demak Jaya.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40am today and funeral rites were performed at Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Born on May 21, 1936, Abdul Taib was the man who shaped Sarawak’s development when he led the state as Chief Minister for 33 years. — Bernama

Advertisement