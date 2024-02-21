MIRI, Feb 21 ― Datuk Mutang Tagal’s appointment as President of the Dewan Negara affirms the inclusive, progressive and good relationship between Sarawak and the federal government, as well as his qualities.

In sharing this view, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala says this appointment is deeply appreciated by the Dayak and Orang Ulu communities as it affirms the recognition by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“It is also a reaffirmation of the strong and meaningful role of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the visionary, innovative and firm leadership of the Premier in the Unity Government and the continuing good working relationship between Sarawak and the federal government,” said Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman.

For the Dayak community, and especially for the Orang Ulus, Mutang’s appointment is historic.

Both Gerawat and another Orang Ulu dignitary, Dato Mohammad Medan Abdullah, were on hand to witness the swearing-in ceremony in Parliament on Monday.

Gerawat also spoke about Datuk Seri Idris Jala, a Kelabit from the Bario Highlands, formerly a senator and a federal minister who initiated and successfully implemented significant transformative changes in various governance and delivery processes within the government.

“This is a shining example of the contributions and impact that the talents from the minorities, who can make a difference for the nation if given the opportunity.

“I have full confidence in his (Mutang’s) ability to deliver and make an impact as President of Dewan Negara,” said Gerawat, adding that he had known Mutang since their Form 6 days in Tanjong Lobang College back in 1974, as students of the Law Faculty of Universiti Malaya, as fellow practising lawyers in Miri in the early 1980s, and later, in politics.

“I was with him to help with his nomination papers when he first stood as a candidate for the 1982 parliamentary election, whetre he won uncontested. ― Borneo Post