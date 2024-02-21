MIRI, Feb 21 ― Datuk Mutang Tagal’s journey from his childhood days in a far-flung village on the highlands of Ba Kelalan in the northern region of Sarawak, to the top position in the Parliament’s Upper House, is nothing short of spectacular.

The former Bukit Mas MP, now at age 69, has made history as the first member of the Lun Bawang community to be appointed Dewan Negara President.

His appointment as the 20th Senate President came after he was the sole name proposed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a special session of the Upper House of Parliament.

Hailing from Buduk Nur on the foot of Mount Murud, the Lun Bawang grew up in his picturesque village near the border separating Sarawak and Kalimantan.

The area is famously known for its moderately cool climate, sea of paddy fields producing the premium Adan rice, buffaloes, the highland salt from the natural springs, and the community’s “bamboo bands”.

Mutang entered secondary education at SMK Lawas, before continuing Form 4 and 5 at SMK Limbang.

He then went to Form 6 in Tanjong Lobang College in Miri.

Eventually, the bright and tenacious Lun Bawang earned a spot at the prestigious Universiti Malaya (UM), where he later graduated with a Bachelor of Law.

Mutang was in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday (February 8), having breakfast with Datuk Joseph Salang, Libat Langub and Kilat Beriak ― representing Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) ― ahead of a meeting with Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli scheduled that afternoon.

It was around at 9am while he received a call that necessitated him to “leave the table quietly” – an aide had told him over the phone that the prime minister wished to speak to him.

“When that once-in-a-lifetime call came from the prime minister proposing me to replace the outgoing Senate President Tun Dr Wan Junaidi (Tuanku Jaafar), in that moment, I was stunned!”

After having regained his composure, Mutang went on to see Anwar.

Among the things that the two talked about was Anwar’s eventual rise to become the nation’s prime minister, noting the trials and tribulations that had embellished this exceptional journey over the decades.

“I told him that it was long in coming, and he had persevered despite so many sacrifices made.

“He was quite surprised when I reminded him that we entered Parliament together in 1982,”said Mutang.

It is said that after Wan Junaidi vacated his Dewan Negara President’s post last month to assume the duties as the eighth Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak, Anwar had a long discussion with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg with regard to a replacement from Sarawak.

After having considered some opinions and consultations, Abang Johari proposed Mutang’s name.

“This appointment is unprecedented and the highest honour for the Dayak and Orang Ulu communities, and my own Lun Bawang tribe,” said Mutang.

In accordance with the Federal Constitution and the Standing Orders of the Senate, Mutang was sworn in as a senator on Monday.

Looking ahead, Mutang prayed that he would live up to the expectations and “be given the wisdom from God Almighty” to discharge his duties with “justice, righteousness and humility”.

“Personally, this appointment comes as a complete surprise, having left Parliament in 1990 after my service as a member of the Dewan Rakyat for two terms (1982-1990) representing Bukit Mas (before its re-delineation to Limbang and Lawas parliamentary constituencies) in Sarawak.

“Coming out of retirement and answering this call of duty to my country, I see it as the biggest honour, yet it is also a humbling experience.

“I want to thank the prime minister and the premier of Sarawak for their faith, trust and confidence in me, entrusting to my care the stewardship of the highest debating chamber in the land.

“This is the highest honour accorded to the natives of Sarawak ― it is a first for the Dayak community, a first for the Orang Ulu community, and first for the Lun Bawang community.”

Mutang said as the Dewan Negara President, he pledged to continue upholding the reforms initiated by his predecessors towards ensuring ‘the vibrancy and pragmatism of the Chamber’ in considering and passing the bills and legislations passed by the Lower House before submitting them to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for royal assent.

He stressed that with the Senate playing the role of ‘checks and balances’ with respect to the laws passed in the Dewan Rakyat, it was crucial for every senator to ensure that good laws would be passed ‘for the good of the people and the nation’.

“It is my hope and my prayer that all members of the Senate would take their oath of office very seriously and be very diligent in scrutinising all bills presented to them; for them to debate and discuss things professionally and intelligently so that arising from these laws, good policies would be adopted by the government to advance the interests of the people and the nation,” he said.

Mutang is the third Sarawakian after Wan Junaidi and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Muhideen to hold the post of Dewan Negara President.

He was OUCCI president and also the Honorary-Consul of Romania in Sarawak. ― Borneo Post