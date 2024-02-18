KUANTAN, Feb 18 — Police have apprehended a man accused of assaulting his mother and niece using a broom and a helmet outside a house in Mentakab, Temerloh.

Temerloh District police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan revealed that the 52-year-old suspect was arrested this morning near his residence after he fled the scene on a motorcycle at 4.30pm yesterday.

“The unemployed suspect is believed to have beaten his niece and mother with a broom and a helmet when they went to the house with an Indonesian woman to clean the place,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect’s mother, 77, sustained injuries to her face, while the 31-year-old niece was injured on her right hand, shoulder, and back of the head.

Mazlan said initial investigations revealed that the suspect lived in the house after his mother moved out to her other son’s house located nearby.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code which is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years or liable to a fine or caning, or a combination of any two, upon conviction. — Bernama

