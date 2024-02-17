KUCHING, Feb 17 — Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said from today all contractors of state government projects will be subjected to constant monitoring and visits to ensure they complete their works as scheduled.

Uggah, who is also state minister of infrastructure and port development, said the close monitoring and visits were especially for around 50 formerly sick projects which had been handed over to new or rescue contractors.

“My visit today marks the beginning of this close monitoring,” he said when making site inspection of the on-going of upgrading and construction of Jalan Baru Matang Phase 2 project, formerly a sick project.

“We have appointed a new contractor to continue on with the remaining works,” he said.

He said his two deputies Datuk Majang Renggi and Datuk Aidel Lariwoo and state Public Works Department (JKR) director Datuk Richard Tajan will jom him to monitor and visit all state government projects.

He said he hopes that by this April they will be able to know the work progress of all the state government projects that are under construction.

“We do not want a situation where a sick project is handed over to a new contractor but the contractor becomes sick as well.

“Our close involvement are in case we may need to do some remedial works,” he stressed.

Uggah also reminded the contractors that that they must heed the Public Works Department’s ruling where they needed to begin works on their project after one month of the handing over of the site to them.

“If they failed, the department will initiate termination notice.

“This is one options for us to ensure our infrastructure projects will be completed as scheduled,” he said.

On the Jalan Baru Matang Phase 2 project, he was happy with its progress. He said the RM54.5 million project is expected to be ready by May, 2025.

The current two-lane single carriageway will be turned into a four-lane double carriageway with a total length of about 4.44 kilometres.