IPOH, Feb 17 — A father and his 11-month-old daughter died in a tragic accident that involved three vehicles along Jalan Kuala Kangsar near Klebang Restu here early this morning.

Ipoh police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said during the 7.21am mishap, the 20-year-old father who was driving a Proton Saga car that was involved in the accident died at the scene while the daughter died while receiving treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), here.

“Initial investigations revealed that the accident was caused when the Proton Saga car that was coming off a junction to cross the road, collided with a Mercedes Benz that was coming from the direction of Sungai Siput to Ipoh.

“The impact caused the Proton Saga to lose control and hit a Perodua Alza that was heading towards Klebang Restu,” he said in a statement tonight.

Yahaya added that the drivers of two other cars involved in the accident were not injured.

“Any individuals who witnessed the accident can assist the police by contacting the investigating officer Inspector Muhamad Shahrul Rizwan Wan Ali at 013-6218531 or contact the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama

