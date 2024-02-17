KUCHING, Feb 17 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak increased to 402 people from 106 families as of 8 am today, compared to 191 people from 54 families yesterday evening.

According to the report from the State Disaster Management Committee, all evacuees were housed at four temporary relief centres in the southern part of the state.

“Three relief centres in the Kuching area are the Kampung Sinar Budi Baru Hall, Stapok Community Hall and the latest one, Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall, which was activated yesterday evening.

“One relief centre in the Bau area, namely the Kampung Segong Hall, houses nine victims,” it said.

The report said that the Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall recorded the highest number of evacuees with 182, followed by Stapok Community Hall (151) and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru Hall (60).

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, rain in expected in one or two places in the interior areas during the morning and night. — Bernama

