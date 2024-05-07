PASIR MAS, May 7 — Patrols along the Thailand-Malaysia border along Sungai Golok now include armoured fighting vehicles (AFV) and drones from the South-east Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) to ensure border control is at its best.

GOF South-east Brigade deputy commander ACP Hakemal Hawari said the armoured cars from Shield Squadron 9 had been mobilised since Thursday (May 2) following the bomb blast in Southern Thailand on April 29.

“The armoured vehicles have been mobilised for patrol duty along Sungai Golok from Pos Ular to Pos Ibrahim Pencen to restore the public’s confidence in national security.

He said the strong presence of the AFV Commando V150 GOF armoured cars in the border area of the country also gives an impression of the high level of preparedness of the security forces in assuring the community of efforts to maintain public order.

Hakemal said the 7th Battalion Drone Unit was also mobilised with the assistance of the Air Force Drone Unit to detect any cross-border activities.

“Incidents of shooting and bombing that have occurred indeed have had an impact on the level of national border security, which can affect the socio-economics and daily life of the surrounding communities if not dealt with prudently.

“The GOF South-east Brigade, together with the Kelantan police, remains committed to ensuring that the national border is not breached by any cross-border criminal activity,” he said.

According to him, collaboration between enforcement agencies at the border will also continue to be improved so that a more holistic security situation is in place.

On May 2, Kelantan police deployed AFV Commando V150 armoured vehicles to tighten security at the Malaysia-Thailand border following the bomb incident. — Bernama