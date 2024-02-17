KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today said his ministry is considering the introduction of special designated areas for smokers near food premises that are located close to each other.

Taking Jalan Alor as an example, he said emphasis was being placed on the need for such designated spaces, similar to what is done in other countries like Singapore and Japan.

“We are aware that maintaining a strict three-metre distance might be challenging in a crowded area. If we want to adhere to that guideline, the gap is already almost 10 feet or three metres.

“Therefore, as mentioned earlier, we will certainly consider specific needs, possibly establishing designated areas, similar to other advanced nations like Singapore,” he told reporters during a press conference after a walkabout here, today.

Advertisement

Dzulkefly added that these dedicated spaces took the needs of both smokers and non-smokers into consideration.

He said the initiative is not a step backward but rather a proactive measure to ensure a harmonious environment for everyone in the area.

“Whether it affects or violates the 3M guidelines or the 10-foot rule, it is a matter that we need to address. We are specifically reconsidering this for areas like Bukit Bintang. This is something we are actively exploring,” he added.

Advertisement