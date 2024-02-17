KUCHING, Feb 17 — Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah reminded staff members from agencies and departments under her ministry to embody the six characteristics outlined by the State Public Service Commission (Spans).

She listed the six characteristics as integrity; professionalism; result-oriented; kind and caring; team spirit; as well as a sense of urgency and ownership.

“I believe staff members incorporating these qualities will not only impress clients but also propel the ministry forward towards becoming one of the best in Sarawak,” she said in her speech during her ministry’s Excellence Service Award ceremony here last night.

Fatimah emphasised the significance of the APC awards hoping the recognition will motivate and inspire staff members, and encouraged the recipients to serve as examples to shape and enhance the ecosystem of outstanding work within the ministry and its departments or agencies.

Advertisement

“This is because this recognition is not only in the form of service achievements but also in moral values and ethics in carrying out duties — consistency in performance by demonstrating a meticulous, focused and responsible attitude in tasks and a tendency of achieve excellence, including a desire to continually improve skills, knowledge and performance.

“Most importantly, practising integrity in service by prioritising honesty, fairness and transparency in various aspects of service regardless of pressure or temptation,” she said.

Fatimah urged staff members to maintain the momentum of excellence and commitment and continue supporting the government’s efforts towards the wellbeing and prosperity of Sarawak.

Advertisement

The APC ceremony celebrated a total of 35 recipients, including eight from her ministry; 21 from the Social Welfare Department; and six from the Sarawak Women and Family Department.

Also present were her deputy Datuk Mohamad Razi Sitam and permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad; Sarawak Women and Family Department director Salmah Jobeli; state Welfare Department director Adana Jed; and SeDidik general manager Ayub Dahari. — Borneo Post Online