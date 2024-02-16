KUCHING, Feb 16 ― The flood situation in the southern parts of Sarawak recorded an increase in the number of evacuees and temporary relief centres, as of 5.30pm today.

Based on the report of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the number of relief centres in the state increased to three, compared with two reported this morning, following the opening of the relief centre at Dewan Masyarakat Stapok, Kuching.

The report said that the number of flood evacuees increased to 191 people, from 54 families, compared with 18 people, from six families, this morning.

“Currently, two relief centres are (open) in the Kuching area, namely Dewan Kampung Sinar Budi Baru and Dewan Masyarakat Stapok, which house 34 and 135 people respectively.

“Another relief centre, in Bau, at the Dewan Kampung Segong, accommodates six evacuees,” it said.

Continuous rain since 3 this morning has resulted in some areas in the southern parts of the state experiencing flooding. ― Bernama

