BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today approved an allocation of RM1 million to Masjid Jamek Tengah Berapit, here, for the use of programmes to be conducted at the mosque.

Advertisement

Anwar said that the mosque was very close to him, especially when he was the Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament and deputy prime minister, as he often stopped to perform prayers at that time.

“This mosque brings back memories, because of many teachers and friends here; the mosque congregation once informed me that they would wait until I become the prime minister to officiate it because when it was under construction, I was the deputy prime minister.

“When this mosque was completed I was in prison, and after being released (from prison) I was the leader of the opposition, but they still wanted to wait for me to officiate it. Alhamdulillah, today I came as prime minister,” he said while officiating the mosque today.

Advertisement

Also present was Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

Anwar then performed the Friday prayers at the mosque, which can accommodate 1,500 congregants, before joining the kenduri rakyat held in the mosque compound.

Meanwhile, the mosque kariah chairman, Fakhrul Azman Ali, said that the mosque, costing RM2.1 million, was built in January 1996, to replace the old mosque which was built by the residents in 1927.

Advertisement

He said that RM1.2 million of the construction cost was contributed by Anwar, who at the time was the deputy prime minister, while the remaining RM900,000 was contributed by the public.

“Due to the service and financial contribution of the Prime Minister (Anwar) to this mosque, the mosque’s committee was hoping that one day this mosque would be officiated by him, whom we love.

“Alhamdulillah, we would like to express our infinite gratitude because our wish was granted by Allah, and it became a reality today and will remain etched in the history of this mosque,” he said, adding that the first prayer held in the mosque was the Aidiladha congregational prayers in 1997.

He added that Anwar was no stranger to the mosque because when he was the deputy prime minister, he often stopped by for Friday prayers and had delivered sermons at the mosque several times. — Bernama