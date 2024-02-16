KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Home Ministry (KDN) will take stern action against anyone engaged in criminal activities, including gangsterism, in Julau, Sarawak, its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

“I was informed personally by Julau MP (Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien), who explained the situation in his constituency and I have shared the matter with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain,” he said in response to Sng’s statement urging Bukit Aman to act against rampant gangsterism in his constituency, which he dubbed was akin to the Wild, Wild West.

Saifuddin Nasution added that the Julau district police chief had also issued a statement about an arrest related to the matter.

“Let the process be completed by the police there and allegations of criminal elements will not slip by the police investigation,” he said during his working visit to the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade here today.

Sng had previously made claims that gangsters not only conducted online gambling in Pakan and Julau districts but were also involved in drug trafficking, the sale of contraband cigarettes and hard liquor as well as operated loan sharking schemes in a Facebook post, and urged the police to take action. — Bernama

