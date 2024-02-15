KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said all concerned parties should bring their suggestions to the Special Committee Studying Issues Related to the Competence of the State Legislative Assemblies to Enact Islamic Laws.

He also asserted that the recent decision made by the Federal Court in relation to the Kelantan Shariah criminal enactment must be respected as it was in line with the Federal Constitution and its spirit.

“I welcome the statement by Selangor Sultan as the chairman of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs who firmly defended the Constitution.

“If there are any suggestions, please refer them to the special committee. We have appointed former chief justice Tun Zaki Azmi to chair the committee to review the issues related to the Islamic and Shariah law,” he said.

Advertisement

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the decision by the Federal Court was made purely based on the interpretation of the Constitution.

He further reiterated that the statement made by the Selangor Sultan must be respected as the Shariah Court’s position was not in any doubt.

“It has nothing to do with their rejection of Islam or the Shariah principles, as claimed by some in this country,” he said.

Advertisement

“Muslims want Shariah law to be given due recognition. We do not dispute that, and some issues relating to Shariah law need to be strengthened.

“This is again not a controversial issue, but it must go through the proper process,” Anwar said, during his speech at the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia’s Chinese New Year celebration at Shangri-La Hotel here, today.

In 2022, Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid and her daughter Tengku Yasmin had filed the petition to challenge the constitutionality and validity of 18 provisions under the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code (l) Enactment 2019.

The two argued that the Kelantan state legislature does not have the power to enact laws on these offences because there are federal laws covering the same.

On February 9, the Federal Court ruled that 16 out of 18 provisions of Kelantan’s Shariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 were invalid, as the Kelantan state legislative assembly had overstepped its powers or had no powers to make such laws.



