KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said efforts to eradicate extreme poverty in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan has reached the 100 per cent status.

The prime minister said efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty does not only involve the majority (Malays) but also involves other races like Indians, Chinese and others.

“In Kuala Lumpur, although the majority are Malays, the ratio by population states that the status of Indians is high and we will assist every family in Kuala Lumpur to come out of the hardcore poverty line. This is our approach but sometimes we face leaders seeking allocation for Indians.

“To me, every hardcore poor issue, no matter Chinese, Malay or Indian, has been resolved and in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan. From the statistics we have received, we have achieved 100 per cent,” he said in his keynote address at the 2024 Chinese New Year celebration organised by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) here today.

Eradicating hardcore poverty effectively is the main agenda of the Madani unity government and involves various ministries and government agencies to build a progressive Madani nation. — Bernama

