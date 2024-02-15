PUTRAJAYA, Feb 15 — The Immigration Department arrested a man suspected of manipulating the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 by charging a fee of RM7,000 for each individual registered during a raid in Petaling Jaya, Selangor yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the 31-year-old Bangladeshi was detained at 10pm.

He said the Immigration officers also seized RM2,000 cash, 188 Bangladesh passports, five Indonesian passports, four passports each from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Thailand, along with RTK 2.0 application forms and a laptop.

Ruslin said the suspect, who has been operating for a year, works on a modus operandi of targeting nationals from countries such as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nepal and Thailand who face Immigration issues such as having no valid documents.

“The suspect would offer services such as assistance with the RTK 2.0 application at the Immigration Office,” he said, adding that the detained individual did not possess valid documents to be in the country.

Ruslin said the man is currently being detained at the Putrajaya Immigration Depot. — Bernama

