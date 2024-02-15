PUTRAJAYA, Feb 15 — The organisation of the Asian International Medical Technology Exhibition and Conference 2024 (Asian Medtec 2024) is set to strengthen Malaysia’s reputation as a preferred destination for medical device manufacturing and supply chain activities.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the inaugural Asian Medtec 2024 would also serve as a platform for the launch of ground-breaking innovations in the sector.

“This programme also seeks to foster cooperation among key government agencies to establish a world-class ecosystem for medical technology and devices in Malaysia,” he told a press conference after the soft launch of Asian Medtec 2024 here today.

He said the three-day conference from Dec 10 will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and is expected to attract over 250 exhibitor companies and 10,000 visitors from 25 countries, including Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Singapore and the US.

Advertisement

In addition to facilitating international trade activities and business matching sessions, the programme will provide facilities for conferences and lectures on the latest technologies, thus fulfilling the needs of the medical device and technology industry.

According to Dzulkefly, the 28th Global Harmonisation Working Party (GHWP) annual meeting will also take place during the Asian Medtec 2024.

“The selection of Malaysia as the host for the GHWP annual meeting, which gathers regulatory authorities and industry delegations from 34 countries, underscores Malaysia’s growing involvement through the Medical Device Authority in the international landscape of medical technology and devices,” he said.

Advertisement

With the global market value of medical technology and devices estimated at 536 billion euros in 2021, he said the organisation of Asian Medtec 2024 is in line with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 to drive the country towards becoming one of the key players in the medical device sector. — Bernama