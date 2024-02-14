KOTA KINABALU, Feb 14 — A RM2 billion integrated clinker and cement plant in the interior district of Nabawan, the largest in the state, is expected to begin operations by the end of the year.

Borneo Cement Sabah Sdn Bhd general manager Michael Kinsuan said construction will begin after the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) report is approved by the Environment Department (DoE).

“We will start the first phase of work as soon as we get the green light from the DoE.

“Currently, we are preparing the cooperation of all departments involved as a final procedure before obtaining certification from DoE,” he said.

The project is under local company Setia Alam Sdn Bhd in collaboration with state-owned Sabah Economic Development Corporation (Sedco) with investments from China-based Sinoma Bhd.

The first phase of construction involves a 26km road from Kampung Matiku to the BCS factory site in Nabawan.

Kinsuan said that the state government had gazetted 280 hectares for the factory site in Bukit Sinobang, Kampung Kawayoi, about 130km from the adjacent Tongod town.

Another 200 hectares have been earmarked for the clinker site, while 80 hectares are gazetted for the factory site as well for packaging, administrative office and workers’ quarters.

“Electricity and water supply amenities will be built along with telecommunications towers that would also benefit residents around the area.

“We will need about 1,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers,” he said.

Kinsuan said the area had most of the six main ingredients for clinker production before it could be processed into cement.

He said most of the materials -limestone, coal, clay, sandstone and shale were available in the proposed mine area with only gypsum having to be imported from Indonesia.

Kinsuan said it would be fully equipped with the latest modern and digitally operated machines. This includes a 300m Stone Roller Conveyor from the mine to the cement processing plant.

The company has also built a health clinic in Kampung Kawayoi in addition to upgrading a surau building and church in the area for the people.