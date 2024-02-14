IPOH, Feb 14 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has recorded 3,440 complaints involving various road offences channelled by the public through the MyJPJ e-aduan@jpj application and its email [email protected] during the Op Selamat operation from February 1 to yesterday, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Its senior director (enforcement), Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the highest number of offences reported were for using the emergency lane, beating the red light and overtaking on double lines.

“We will issue a interview notice under Section 114 of Act 333 within three working days to the identified owner to come to the JPJ office for procedures and case resolution.

“If the owner fails to attend within 14 days of the Section 114 notice being issued, the owner will be issued a P (22) Notice summons and if (owner) still fails to explain within the specified time period including failure to appear in court, he will be blacklisted,” said Lokman in a press conference here today.

He said this after inspecting a roadblock, in conjunction with ‘Op Khas Bulan Perayaan Tahun 2024 JPJ Perak’, in the Sultan Abdul Aziz Recreational Park area. Perak JPJ director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan was also present.

Elaborating further, Lokman said a total of 27,339 summonses involved various offences throughout the implementation of the operation nationwide.

“For the duration of the operation, over 72 per cent (19,722) of offences recorded involved road users driving over the speed limit,

“There were 4,283 summonses (16 per cent) for offences of beating the traffic lights; not wearing helmets/seat belts (1,700 or six per cent); and heavy loads (681), among others,” he added. — Bernama