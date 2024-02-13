CHUKAI, Feb 13 — The Terengganu Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) is actively conducting the Central Database Hub (Padu) system registrations involving the Orang Asli community in the state to ensure this group does not miss out on the registration process.

Its director, Marlini Sahul Hamid said the process involves 1,072 Orang Asli in three settlements namely Kampung Sungai Berua in Hulu Terengganu; Kampung Sungai Pergam (Kemaman); and Kampung Sungai Sayap (Besut).

“In Sungai Berua, the registration process for over 300 residents has been completed. We will complete the process in Sungai Pergam today and tomorrow, before going to Sungai Sayap soon,” she said when met at the Padu registration programme with the Orang Asli community in Sungai Pergam here today.

Advertisement

“So far we have received good cooperation from the Orang Asli community and have launched the registration process which is almost completed.”

Meanwhile, she said that the daily updated percentage of Padu in Terengganu is the fourth highest after Putrajaya, Perlis and Sarawak.

She also said that according to updates up to February 11, a total of 156,509 out of 871,000 Terengganu residents, aged 18 and above, have registered with Padu.

Advertisement

“The Kuala Terengganu district recorded the highest number of registrations with 34,750 individuals, followed by Besut (23,370 people); Dungun (21,601); Kemaman (19,651); Marang (17,994); Kuala Nerus (10,997); and Hulu Terengganu (12,398),” she added, advising the public not to wait for the last minute to register so as not to be left out of aid or subsidy programmes by the government..

“Various efforts and campaigns are being done, with the cooperation of all parties, to ensure the public register with the Padu system before March 31.” — Bernama