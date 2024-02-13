IPOH, Feb 13 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) aims to build at least 50 public recreational parks each year nationwide.

Its Minister, Ng Kor Ming said they will allocate about RM500,000 for each park.

“This is to increase the number of recreational parks to create a more comfortable and safer green environment for people in surrounding residential areas.

“These public recreational areas are a form of therapy for residents who are currently facing various mental stress problems. When there are parks for them to rest and relax, then it will benefit them,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after officiating the development of the living environment landscape at Woodlands Park, Bandar Baru Tambun here tonight.

Meanwhile, Nga said the ministry has allocated RM10 million for the construction of 22 public recreational parks in Perak, with construction works set to be completed this year.

In a bid to involve the local community, the ministry will encourage the public to contribute seeds for trees which will then be named after their families. — Bernama

