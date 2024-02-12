MIRI, Feb 12 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will carry out an engagement session with its component parties before submitting its proposal for redelineation exercises to the Election Commission (EC).

GPS chairman who is also Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that the EC had informed the state government that there is a possibility of revision in the electoral boundaries in the state.

“Because the EC had informed us of a possible revise, we will submit our proposals,” he said when asked on the possible redelineation exercise involving several constituencies throughout Sarawak.

He was met at Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin’s Chinese New Year (CNY) open house at Jalan Woodhouse here today.

When asked how many constituencies would be involved in the redelineation exercise, and whether Senadin was one of them, Abang Johari replied: “I do not know.”

“We will engage SPR (EC), we will look at how many they propose, because the process is that we have engagement session first involving all component parties in GPS and present the proposals to EC to study them and counter the proposals,” he said.

Sarawak had its last redelineation exercise in 2015.

Senadin state constituency has been rumored to be one of the constituencies that will undergo redelineation exercise, in view of its current population which is estimated to be more than 200,000.

In the last General Election, Senadin had 68,564 registered voters.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari was in Miri today for a two-day Chinese New Year visiting.

He was accompanied by his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Also with him were deputy Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; federal Minister of Health Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Penguang Manggil; and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala. — Borneo Post Online