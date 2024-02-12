CHUKAI, Feb 12 — Police are urging dashcam owners to come forward as witnesses to help with investigations into any accident or road bully cases.

Kemaman police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the collaboration would also ensure the smooth running of the ‘Op Selamat 21’ road safety campaign in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

“With this approach, all dashcam owners will become public informants to all enforcement agencies,” he said here today.

Meanwhile, he said a local man who was caught on a dashcam driving recklessly on the bridge near Taman Alam Perdana, Jalan Air Putih, here, had been arrested at noon today.

“The suspect, who is in his 30s, is being detained to assist in the investigation under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987. A remand application will be made tomorrow,” he added. — Bernama

