JOHOR BARU, Feb 11 — The police are tracking down the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer, who is suspected of being involved in smashing another vehicle’s windscreen at KM139.6 of the North-South Expressway PLUS) northbound, yesterday.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said the police received a report of the incident at 2.36pm, yesterday, following the 54-second long viral video clip shared by Kenzo’s Apple on Facebook.

He said that the initial investigation found that the incident stemmed from the victim’s actions of blocking the suspect’s vehicle while passing through the emergency lane, causing the suspect, believed to be a foreigner, to feel dissatisfied before he alighted from his car and smash the rear windscreen of the victim’s vehicle.

“The clip has garnered 2,300 reactions, 694 comments, 3,000 shares and 26,000 views. The case is classified and investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment of a maximum of five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

“The investigation is also conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement, today.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Kumar said a total of 70 individuals consisting of 48 men, 20 women and two minors were arrested in special operations against entertainment centres in this district, between 2 am and 8 am yesterday.

Of the total, 36 men and 16 women were foreigners, aged 16 to 50, were detained at two entertainment centres which did not have a valid licence and were operating beyond the stipulated hours.

“Those arrested also tested positive for methamphetamine, ketamine and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The police will liaise with the Immigration Department to confirm the authenticity of these foreigner’s travel documents.

“The remand application is submitted today (Feb 11) and the case will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 6(2) and Section 11(2) of the Johor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment (ENJ) 4/98,” he said. — Bernama