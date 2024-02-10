ALOR GAJAH, Feb 10 — Over 15,000 visitors from within and outside of Melaka are expected to attend the Melaka state-level Chinese New Year open house to be held in Jonker Walk on February 22.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said a total of RM150,000 in the form of food, drinks, and souvenir vouchers will be allocated to the first 10,000 visitors at the open house to be held from 7pm to 12 midnight.

He said the organisation of the open house at Jonker Walk, a must-stop tourist attraction, involves an allocation of RM300,000.

“At the Melaka state-level Chinese New Year open house, visitors will have the opportunity to obtain vouchers worth RM15 per person, and the redemption of the voucher is limited to one voucher per visitor,” he told reporters when met at a Chinese New Year open house in Selandar here today.

“This time, the open house does not have a concept of a food feast, instead visitors can use the vouchers obtained to buy food, drinks or souvenirs sold by traders at Jonker Walk.”

Elaborating further, he also said various performances or artistic and cultural activities will be presented to visitors to promote Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024). — Bernama

