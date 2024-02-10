KUCHING, Feb 10 — National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang today described the Chinese New Year festival as a celebration of unity among all the races in Sarawak.

He said the unity among the various communities in Sarawak, despite their different backgrounds, is strong due to their respect for the cultures and traditions of one another all these years.

“The respect is not just during the Chinese New Year celebration, but also covers the Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak celebrations,” he told reporters when met at the Chinese New Year celebration, organised by the state government, at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

He said his ministry has always emphasised cultural and traditional events that bring about racial and religious unity among the people in Malaysia.

“We at the Ministry of National Unity are thankful to the Sarawak government for organizing the first ever Chinese New Year open house,” he said.

State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, meanwhile, said a large number of people turning up at BCCK shows the uniqueness and racial harmony in Sarawak.

He said it was not just the Chinese, but also the Dayaks and Malays who came in large numbers for the open house.

He said his ministry will place the Chinese New Year celebration as a tourism event on his ministry’s calendar for next year, alongside the Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya celebrations.

State Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundie Utom said the celebration of various festive occasions shows that Sarawak is a fine example of racial unity in Malaysia.

“We are colour blind in Sarawak,” he added.