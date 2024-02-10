KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Traffic flow on several major expressways as of 9pm today was still slow-moving due to the movement of the public in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations and the long holiday.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman informed Bernama that traffic was moving slowly southwards from Pedas/Linggi to Simpang Ampat.

“The traffic situation is also reported to be slow northbound from Bandar Baharu to the Sungai Bakap layby and from Tapah to Gopeng,” he said.

Meanwhile, traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 in both directions is reported to be smooth.

PLUS’ official X account said there was an accident at KM329.7 heading north from Bidor to Tapah, with the left lane blocked and traffic under control.

An accident was also reported at KM440.4 heading north from Rawang to Sungai Buaya but no lanes were closed and traffic was under control.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates through the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 or via www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or through the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 and social media page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama

