KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook tonight thanked AirAsia for supporting the government’s initiative in providing more additional midnight flights at fixed rates to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan during the ongoing Lunar New Year festive season.

In a video post on Facebook today, Loke said the initiative taken by the local carrier has made it more affordable for Sabahans and Sarawakians to fly home to celebrate the Chinese New Year with fares as low as RM298.

“I would like to thank AirAsia for supporting the government’s initiative for providing more additional midnight flights at fixed fares,” he said.

Showing his appreciation for the effort made by AirAsia, Loke also gave out free red T-shirts for passengers of Flight AK9070 to Sibu, Sarawak on February 7 to mark the arrival of the Year of the Dragon today.

On December 15 last year, Loke announced that the government agreed to subsidise the purchase of economy class flight tickets exceeding RM599 for a one-way trip from the Peninsula to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, for three days before the major festive seasons of Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Kaamatan, Gawai Day and Christmas. — Bernama

