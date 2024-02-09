SHAH ALAM, Feb 9 — Eleven bank security guards were arrested by the police in Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor on February 6 and 7 for violating licensing conditions by keeping firearms at home.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said following intelligence gathered, the individuals, aged between 25 and 53, were detained at their respective homes and 11 pump gun barrels, 55 bullets and a car were seized.

“In the raid, it was discovered that after completing their shifts, the guards were storing their firearms at home, placing them under the bed, beside or inside their wardrobe and even in their car,” he told a press conference here today.

He said that investigations showed the security guards also transported the firearm on their motorcycles in an unsafe manner, without securing them properly and they claimed they were instructed by their company to keep the weapons at home after work.

He said this had been ongoing for about two years, adding that the security company which was licenced in Kuala Lumpur was also found to have committed five previous offences since 2015.

He said the male guards, all locals, were found to have violated licensing conditions under Section 8 (b) of the Firearms Act 1960, which if convicted, could face up to seven years in prison or a fine of RM10,000.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the security company involved, and if found guilty, their licence could be revoked.

Hussein urged companies holding firearms to adhere to licensing conditions to prevent incidents such as armed robberies, extortion or firearm loss and theft.

“Security companies should prioritise firearm safety, including opening branches where they operate and constructing firearm-proof rooms, rather than cutting costs,” he added. — Bernama