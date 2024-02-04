KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Ten police officers, including a sergeant from the Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division of the Petaling Jaya Police Headquarters, are under investigation after the discovery of RM3,753 in cash in their possession during the Op Alkohol roadblock conducted early this morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan reported that the cash was discovered during a surprise inspection carried out by Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department officers at 2.30 am.

“RM3,313 in cash was found on a sergeant, while RM440 was in their car,” he said in a statement here today.

Hussein said a disciplinary investigation and report have been initiated to determine if there is any graft or violation of traffic procedures.

“All the personnel involved have also been transferred from the traffic enforcement division until the completion of the investigation,” he said. — Bernama

