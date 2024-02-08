KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Traffic flow on several major expressways was reported to be smooth this evening.

According to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, traffic flow at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza (northbound), Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (southbound) and Gombak Toll Plaza (heading to the East Coast) is smooth.

“Traffic flow in the north and east continues to be smooth. It’s the same at the KL-Karak (KLK) Highway and East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) and LP2, so far.

“However, traffic is a little slow moving from Slim River to the Menora Tunnel in Perak,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, the PLUS Traffic update on its X account said that an accident at (KM) 38.1 southbound from Sedenak to Kulai had resulted in a slower traffic flow, although no lanes have been blocked.

Earlier, at 4pm, traffic flow on several major expressways was reported to be slow-moving as many took advantage of the long holiday ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday (February 10). — Bernama

