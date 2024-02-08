KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Traffic flow on several major expressways was reported to be slow-moving this afternoon, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday (February 10).

As of 4pm, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said that in the northern region, traffic has started to slow down from Perai heading towards Juru.

“Meanwhile, heading to the East Coast, the KL-Karak (KLK) Expressway from Gombak heading towards Genting Sempah is also congested,” he told Bernama.

Updates on PLUS’ X account state that there is a stalled lorry on the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) at kilometre (KM) 1 southbound from Shah Alam to Seafield, with the right lane obstructed.

Meanwhile, traffic is also slow-moving after the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading towards the city centre. — Bernama

