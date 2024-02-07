SUBANG JAYA, Feb 7 — The investigation against former DAP MP Tony Pua over comments related to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s partial pardon has not been completed, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said today.

The IGP further said the investigation paper will be sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action once ready.

“We have recorded Pua’s statement last Monday and we will complete the investigation within seven days,” he told reporters after launching the Op Selamat 21 in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year festival at Persada Plus Subang here.

Last Monday, Pua said he cooperated fully with the police after he was summoned to Bukit Aman over his comments on Facebook that allegedly demeaned the royal institution, as the Federal Territories Pardons Board that reduced Najib’s sentence was chaired by the Yang diPertuan Agong.

Advertisement

The board halved Najib’s 12-year prison sentence for abuse of power, breach of trust, and money laundering related to RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd, and simultaneously reduced his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

In the official statement on behalf of the Federal Territories Pardons Board, the Prime Minister’s Department’s Legal Affairs Division as the board’s secretariat said the decision was made following a January 29 meeting.

It said the Pardons Board meeting, which was chaired by then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had considered five pardons applications, including the one from Najib.

Advertisement

Under the Federal Constitution, the Agong chairs the meetings of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories, which comprises the attorney general, the Federal Territories minister, and a maximum of three other members appointed by the Agong.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim later confirmed intervening to have Najib’s hearing take place before it would have naturally occurred.