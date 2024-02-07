KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Manufacturers have reportedly invested in their own water treatment plants, deep wells, and bigger tanks to address the threat of potential water shortages ahead of the dry spells in the country.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai reportedly said industry players are also using recycled water for some parts of their operations.

“The industry players also recycled used water to be utilised for certain processes or products that do not require high water quality standards provided by the water service provider.

“Some industries, where feasible, have also increased the water storage tank capacity to provide a sufficient buffer of up to two and a half days of factory operations in the event of water supply disruption,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

Soh urged authorities to inform industry players through stakeholder briefings of action plans to tackle water shortage, especially when water tankers are being sent to supply water to affected areas.

He pointed to the “war room” established by the National Water Services Commission during the El Nino phenomenon in June last year as an example.

He further reiterated his plea for relevant authorities to communicate effectively with industry players, emphasising the necessity of receiving advance notice, ideally two to three weeks prior regarding any water shortages or rationing that may be implemented.

Also weighing on the same matter, Consortium Inbound Tourism Alliance executive chairman Uzaidi Udanis proposed the creation of a crisis centre for tourism players to prevent potential losses for domestic tourists planning vacations during dry seasons.

He said it is similar to the ones instituted during the Covid-19 movement control order that has allowed tourism stakeholders to stay informed about potential extended dry spells that might impact the water supply.

“Nowadays, tourists are well-informed as long as we provide them with enough information to prepare but the information must be shared with us beforehand and not when it is already happening,” he was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

On the other hand, SME Association of Malaysia president Ding Hong Sing urged for a lasting solution due to the increasing frequency of dry spells in the country.

He suggested exploring solutions from neighbouring countries that have successfully addressed water shortages, emphasising the need to seek their expertise for better alternatives during periods of extreme dry weather conditions.

“Our neighbouring countries have solutions to address water shortages, perhaps we should seek their expertise to find better alternatives whenever we face extreme dry weather conditions,” he was quoted as saying.