ALOR SETAR, Feb 5 — The water levels of two rivers in Langkawi are diminishing due to prolonged hot weather in Kedah.

In a Facebook post, the state utility company Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) confirmed that the impacted rivers are Sungai Melaka and Sungai Kuah.

According to information published on the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) official website at 4pm today, the water level in Sungai Melaka has dropped to 2.50 metres, down from the normal level of 2.90 metres.

It stated that the water level in Sungai Kuah is currently at 0.26 metres, in contrast to the normal level of 1.50 metres.

SADA emphasised that raw water sources, specifically river water in this instance, play a vital role in the entire water treatment process, adding that insufficient and low-quality raw water supply hinders water treatment plants (LRA) from functioning at normal capacity.

“Sungai Melaka, the primary raw water source for Padang Saga 3 and Bukit Kemoja treatment plants, has been undergoing a decline for the past week, and the situation persists until today.

“For complaints or inquiries, contact the hotline at 1300-88-0017 or the Langkawi Operations Room at 04-9610546. Updates on water supply disruptions will be posted on Facebook, TikTok, and SADA’s official website www.sada.com.my,” it added. — Bernama

