KUCHING, Feb 4 — Sarawak needs to harness its strength in renewable energy production to propel the state’s economy forward, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Premier stressed that the strength of Sarawak lies in its energy generation, including hydropower, solar power, hydrogen production and a hybrid form of energy between wind and solar power.

“My view is that for Sarawak, we must know our strength and only then we can move forward. We must analyse our strength and focus on it. Some people call it comparative advantage,” he said when officiating the closing ceremony of Sarawak Land and Survey Department Summit 2024 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

He said other projects related to renewable energy embarked on by the state included the carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) initiative that would offer another source of revenue to the government.

Abang Johari pointed out Sarawak is leading among the states in the country on its renewable energy agenda and the state’s laws have been amended in order to stay updated with the latest requirements of the market, as well as be in line with environmental sustainability’s goals.

Moreover, he aspired for Sarawak to one day achieve the economic success of Bavaria, which is the state with the largest land size in Germany, and renewable energy will serve as the foundation of Sarawak’s economic development.

“If Sarawak is prosperous, Malaysia as a whole will also prosper,” said Abang Johari.

Abang Johari highlighted that it is within the state government’s financial capability to provide free tertiary education for Sarawakians studying in state-owned universities by 2026.

He also welcomed the plan by Sarawak Land and Survey Department to survey the continental shelf of Sarawak to safeguard its economic interest.

Among those present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh, and Sarawak Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi. — Borneo Post