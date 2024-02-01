REMBAU, Feb 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says that the proposal to abolish pensions for politicians will first be discussed at the Cabinet level and then brought to Parliament before any decision is implemented.

He said as a moral responsibility, the matter needs to be tabled and fully explained as it was difficult to rationalise if the abolition of the pension was excluded for politicians.

“Some people have asked what about politicians, the system is different, but I think it’s reasonable if we review it, review it together, if civil servants don’t have (pension), politicians shouldn’t either, but it’s subject to approval in Parliament. If it happens and the Cabinet agrees, I will present it (to Parliament),

“If any Member of Parliament wants to reject it, it’s up to them, I will present it because in terms of moral responsibility, how can we present it to the public with sound economic reasons but give an exception to politicians, it is difficult for me to rationalise it.

“I haven’t presented it to Members of Parliament for preliminary discussions yet, but if they want other special allowances like civil servants, we can discuss it, but in terms of consistency in introducing policies, we need to be united,” he said.

Anwar said this while delivering a speech to inaugurate the Negeri Sembilan state-level Madani Programme (State and Federal Government heads) at Kem Wawasan Negara Ulu Sepri, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, here today.

Meanwhile, he said that the proposal to abolish the pension system for civil servants had been raised when he was the finance minister in the 1990s, but it was not implemented.

He emphasised that the issue, including its economic implications, needed to be fully explained to the public to ensure that civil servants did not feel disadvantaged by the new retirement system.

“..but I want to ask, what will the impact be on the country’s economy if we continue? We cannot sustain it; even wealthy nations have stopped this pension scheme, because they couldn’t sustain it.

“Some may wonder about those currently receiving pensions? They cannot be touched; it will continue. What about new civil servants? Their allowances remain the same, unaffected. So let the Public Service Department clarify and make the next announcement,” he said. — Bernama