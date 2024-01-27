KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on politicians appointed to public sector positions to be morally responsible and choose only one pension scheme as the government seeks to introduce a new remuneration scheme in a bid to decrease its financial burdens.

He also said the new pension scheme is only in the proposal stage and has yet to be decided.

“The people who receive a minister’s salary, menteri besar salary or political appointees will receive three to four pensions. They should uphold their moral responsibility by taking into consideration the country's economy.

"Perhaps they could choose one pension and reject the others. I will leave this up to them,” he told reporters after officiating the 60th anniversary of Zoo Negara here.

Advertisement

Anwar’s remarks today came after the Council of Former Elected Representatives known as Mubarak pushed for lawmakers to continue receiving remuneration after completing their term of service.

Anwar who is also finance minister said that some people might have misunderstood the suggestion and clarified that the remunerations that were previously agreed upon for elected representatives would not be affected as they were protected by the Federal Constitution.

“The problem is that many people didn’t read it properly. The constitution does not allow us to cancel what has been agreed before.

Advertisement

“What we want to start with is the new rules that can come into force after being decided for new positions. This includes political positions,” he said.

He reiterated that the proposed salary and pension scheme would go through the Cabinet before being presented in Parliament as it involves several amendments to existing laws.

The issue was raised earlier this week on Wednesday when Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced a new civil service hiring policy, including the introduction of a new pension scheme.

Ahmad Zahid said that under this policy, new civil service recruits would contribute to retirement schemes like the Employment Provident Fund and Social Security Organisation, aligning with the broader initiative to phase out traditional pensions.

Yesterday, Anwar said that the review of pension schemes will apply to all future political appointments.