PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — Mosque committees should organise diverse activities to popularise the places of worship and attract a larger crowd, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“We want to create a big wave (of people coming to the mosque), we don’t want just a one-off, so we have to diversify (activities) like organising morning walk after the Subuh prayer.

“The mosque is not only a place of prayer but a venue for welfare, education and various other activities, and we want to involve young people in these programmes so that the mosque will be more lively,” he said.

Mohd Na’im told reporters this after the “Solat Subuh Macam Jumaat” programme at the Putra Mosque here today which was attended by over 3,000 congregants.

The programme, held in conjunction with the Territory Day celebration, was also attended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territory) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

After performing the morning Prayer, Mohd Na’im and Dr Zaliha joined participants in the 2.5-kilometre “Berjalan Sihat” walk programme from Dataran Putra to Dataran Putrajaya. — Bernama