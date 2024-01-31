KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — An Indonesian man in his 20s was fatally shot after aggressively attacking policemen with a machete in an apartment in Bukit Subang, Selangor, this evening.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the man was a suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old Indonesian woman who was found dead with eight stab wounds in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya last Monday.

He said a police team from the Selangor Contingent Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters conducted a raid on the apartment at about 5.30pm in connection with the murder case.

“Tension escalated as the man attacked the policemen with a machete and in a desperate bid for self-defence a single gunshot was fired by the police,” he said.

“The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and a 28cm machete was seized,” he said in a statement today.

Hussein said the investigation conducted under Section 307 of the Penal Code is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident can contact Investigating Officer ASP Muhammad Abdul Hafiz Sariee at 014-8905051. — Bernama

