PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — The Johor-Singapore special economic zone (SEZ) is beginning to take shape as the federal government and the Johor state government will begin drawing up policies for the project in the near future.

“The federal government will coordinate a few things with Johor state government through meetings.

“The first meeting will probably be taking place very soon,” government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said here, today.

The Economy Ministry and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry will be involved in the discussions.

The SEZ is expected to further boost trade between Johor and Singapore.

On January 11, national news agency Bernama reported that Singapore and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding to implement the SEZ to foster stronger business connections and improve connectivity between the two countries, as the South-east Asian region strives to counter a global economic slowdown.

In July last year, a special task force was set up by Putrajaya to study the implementation of the SEZ, as the idea was mooted by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

