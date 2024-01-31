KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Four of the six women linked to the “Hot Daddy” videos on X (formerly known as Twitter) were today fined between RM2,500 and RM4,800 each by three Magistrates’ Courts here for possession of pornographic videos on their mobile phones and devices yesterday.

Magistrates Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim, Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim and Illi Marisqa Khalizan meted out the sentences on Nurnabilah Ayuni Hanafi, 22, Amira Natasha Mohammad, 26, Nur A’liaa Muhamad Rosly, 22, and Farah Adila Hanum Khairuddin, 36, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Nurnabilah Ayuni and Amira Nastasha were fined RM3,000 each, Nur A’liaa was fined RM4,800 and Farah Adila was fined RM2,500.

The court ordered them to be jailed for between one and six months if they failed to pay the fines. All of them paid the fines.

The four were charged with possessing pornographic videos for the purpose of showing them publicly at the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) of the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters at 5pm on January 30.

They were charged under Section 292 (a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of three years or a fine or both.

At today’s proceedings, the four accused were represented by lawyers Aisya Rahim, Nicholas Cheoh and Ernie Ahmad from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

Meanwhile, Felecia Lisa Nandong, 21, and Norfatihah Ramle, 30, pleaded not guilty to the same offence which was allegedly committed at the same place, time and date.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin allowed Felecia, represented by lawyer Zamier Abu Bakar, bail at RM2,000 and fixed March 12 for mention.

Magistrate M.S. Arunjothy granted Norfatihah, represented by lawyer Khairunnisa Azzahrah Ghazalie, bail at RM3,000 and fixed March 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Nurhafiezah Mohamed Fauzi, Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal, Zuhairi Osman, Sheryn Yong Shi Yee and Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin prosecuted the case.

On January 26, the so-called Hot Daddy, Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, 32, and his two girlfriends, Norhidayah Mahadi, 24, and Norshazrina Md Zamri, 27, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to a charge of advertising sexual services on X. — Bernama