SEPANG, Jan 30 — A magnificent and colourful parade welcomed outgoing Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riáyatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the Kuala Lumpur Airport (KLIA) here.

Showcasing the charm and beauty of Malay cultural heritage, the well-arranged parade not only attracted the attention of the royal couple, but also locals and tourists who gathered around KLIA to witness the sending-off ceremony of Their Majesties to their home state Pahang.

The procession, which started from the entrance of the Bunga Raya Complex to the complex building, covering a distance of about 200 metres, was held to revive the glory days of the past Malay Rulers.

Leading the procession are two elephants, named Myan Thon Pian and Rambai, and accompanying them are the drummers, warriors, court officials, spear bearers and palace assistants.

Advertisement

Also in the procession are bearers carrying the sirih junjung, a replica of the gold flowers, yellow umbrellas and the royal colours, as well as Malaysians of various races and religions, followed by the special vehicle carrying Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah and 16 horses from the 21st Cavalry Ceremonial Squadron of the Royal Armor Corps (Ceremonial).

The more than 30-minute procession also involved 399 participants, including from the National Culture and Arts Department (JKKN), as well as art and culture groups from several states.

They were accompanied by the royal orchestra (nobat) which provided the music using traditional Malay musical instruments such as the Gendang (drum), Nafiri (long clarinet), Serunai (flute) and a Gong. — Bernama

Advertisement