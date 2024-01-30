KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The solemn call of the “Azan” echoed at Istana Negara early today, accompanying the departure of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who ended his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Azan called out by the Assistant Religious Officer at Istana Negara, Mohd Mustafidurrohman Mohd Syahroni, added to the pensive feeling of sadness among the staff of the national palace as they bade goodbye to Al-Sutan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Their Majesties were seen unable to hold back their tears during the Azan and upon completion of the Azan, accompanied by palace officials, walked out of the palace to board a special vehicle.

Accompanying Their Majesties were the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, as the minister in attendance, and his wife, Raja Datin Seri Johanna Adrina Raja Arshad.

The Royal vehicle carrying Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah passing well-wisher along Jalan Parliament during the sending-off ceremony in Kuala Lumpur January 30, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

When leaving the Istana Negara grounds, the special vehicle carrying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong passed through a Guard of Honour mounted by the 1st Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment, Wardieburn Camp, Setapak, who also performed the “Royal Salute” at the Istana Negara Square.

Their Majesties then proceeded to Parliament Square here for the ceremonial send-off in conjunction with the end of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong before the royal couple left for the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), to board the plane to Pahang.

Al-Sultan Abdullah took the oath of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31, 2019, replacing Sultan Muhammad V who resigned on January 6, 2019. — Bernama