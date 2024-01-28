KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah launched the e-book entitled Test of A King, which reveals his wisdom in steering the country, at Istana Negara today.

During the brief ceremony at Bilik Seri Setia, his Majesty scanned a QR code that allowed the 66-page e-book to be read through mobile devices.

The e-book details the King’s dedication and wisdom in guiding and steering the country through various challenges amid political uncertainty, and was written by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s legal advisor, Datuk Abdul Rahman Putra Taha and Istana Negara assistant legal officer Zulharry Abdul Rashid.

The book also showcases the works of constitutional expert Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi, who wrote the first chapter entitled “The Constitutional Position of His Majesty The Yang di-Pertuan Agong”, former Malaysian Bar president (2011-2013) Datuk Lim Chee Wee, who contributed the second chapter ‘The King Who Calmed The Storm Through The Rule of Law’, and the eighth Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Md Raus Sharif, with the third chapter ‘Appointment of PM8 to PMX’.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said it took around eight months to complete the e-book, adding that there are plans to publish a print version following the launch of the e-book.

The e-book can be accessed for free at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbAfAdIXzRylqciJ1qiHeLSyaLxmRPpi/view?usp=drivesdk — Bernama

