PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — The Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) is investigating allegations of ventilator failure in two incidents involving patients at the hospital.

Its director, Dr Rohana Johan said any complications involving patient safety following medical treatment will be investigated through the incident reporting system as outlined in the Guidelines on Implementation — Incident Reporting and Learning System 2.0 by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“HKL would like to inform that the incident reported in the media on January 27 related to the issue of patients receiving treatment through ventilator machines is being investigated by the hospital,” she said in a statement today.

She said the hospital, in collaboration with the hospital concessionaire, always ensures medical equipment used to treat patients is monitored and maintained according to schedule so that quality health services are provided to patients.

A local portal reported based on sources that within a week, one person died while another was certified brain dead in two separate wards at a hospital in the Klang Valley due to ventilator failure.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan was reported yesterday as saying that MoH is investigating the allegations. — Bernama

