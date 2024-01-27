CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 27 — The bodies of the last two victims of the landslide at Kampung Raja, Blue Valley here were found this evening.

Cameron Highlands district police chief DSP Azri Ramli said the bodies of a man and a woman were found within five metres of each other.

“The fourth body was found during a search using heavy machinery at 6.10 pm while the last body was found through manual excavation at 6.50 pm,” he said at a media conference at the Fire Department Control Centre at the site of the incident today.

The fourth body was identified as that of Shing Law Har, 56, the fifth as that of Om Myu, 37, while the thrid victim, who was discovered at noon was identified as Thang Moung, 25, he said, adding that the bodies were all sent to Sultanah Hajah Kalsom Hospital in Cameron Highlands for further action. — Bernama

