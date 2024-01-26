CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 26 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for three more landslide victims in Kampung Raja, Blue Valley here was suspended at 7pm today due to heavy rain.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director Md Gezani Md Ghazi said operations will continue at 7am tomorrow.

“Heavy rain has led to adverse weather conditions, and the soil structure has become unsafe and risky.

“We are ensuring that all SAR team members exit safely from the landslide area,” he told reporters at the disaster control post this evening.

The SAR operation was supposed to continue until 10pm tonight with a team of 84 members from various agencies.

Earlier, two bodies were located and retrieved from the landslide area.

In the incident around 2.40am today, five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were feared buried after two houses occupied by the victims were buried in the landslide.

Meanwhile, Md Gezani said the SAR team will make adjustments to its operation plan tomorrow.

In addition to expanding the search area, the operation will also focus on the sector where the two bodies were found earlier. — Bernama