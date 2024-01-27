KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi conveyed his condolences to the family of political blogger and activist Datuk Mohammad Rafi Awang Kechik who died this evening.

The Umno president said that he had managed to visit Mohammad Rafi at Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 5pm before he died at 6.40pm.

Ahmad Zahid described Mohammad Rafi, 60, as a loyal acquaintance who often made people laugh.

“Who knew that my meeting at 5 pm would be the last time I would be with Datuk Mohammad Rafi Awang Kechik before he passed this evening.

“May Allah SWT bless him and place him among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he posted on Facebook.

Mohammad Rafi’s son, Fazrin Anwar Mohammad Rafi had earlier shared that his father had passed away at 6.40pm.

He said that his father, an Umno veteran, was admitted to hospital two weeks ago due to his deteriorating health and doctors had confirmed he was suffering from kidney cancer.

“He will be buried at the Taman Ibukota Muslim Cemetery in Danau Kota, Kuala Lumpur tomorrow after Zohor prayers,” he told Bernama.

The family also mentioned that Mohammad Rafi’s remains would be taken to Surau Darussalam Sri Tioman 1, Taman Melati at 9.30pm, with funeral rites being conducted tomorrow morning. — Bernama